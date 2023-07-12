Hugh Chatham Health welcomes Dr. Casciola

On July 24, 2023, Hugh Chatham will officially welcome internal medicine physician, Alan Casciola, DO, to Hugh Chatham Health Medical Group. Dr. Casciola brings a wealth of experience and skill to the medical group and will serve patients at Hugh Chatham Health — Internal Medicine & Transitional Care in Elkin.

Dr. Casciola completed his doctorate degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine where he received the Translating Osteopathic Understanding into Community Health (TOUCH) Silver Award, a recognition honoring medical students who volunteer and support their communities. In addition, Dr. Casciola served as an internal medicine resident at South Pointe Hospital, Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for three years and as a medical director, assistant professor, and physician in Pennsylvania over the last six years.

Dr. Casciola has more than 14 years of clinical experience, treating patients of all ages in a variety of settings and locations. His clinical interests include nutrition and wellness, exercise, plant-based diets and healthy weight loss options. His personal interests include spending time with his wife and children, exercising, public speaking, art, and cars.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Alan Casciola at Hugh Chatham Health — Internal Medicine & Transitional Care, please visit www.hughchatham.org/appointments or call 336-258-8094.