Changes to Jonesville clean up to benefit greater good

JONESVILLE — The town of Jonesville will conduct the annual spring clean up from April 16 through April 19. A few changes are hoped to make better use of the resources available as well as be more helpful to the citizens.

“We want everyone to take pride in our community and believe that the town should lead the effort,” said Michael Pardue, town manager.

As town manager that means leading the effort to be responsible in every aspect of the town such as the charges at the landfill during clean up, which has lead to changes in recent years.

“If the TV/monitor is broken, [it’s] $10 each regardless of size,” said Pardue, pointing out Jonesville stopped accepting TVs in 2017.

This year computer parts also will not be accepted, including the tower and the monitor.

Tires also will not be accepted due to problems in the past.

“When it was attempted previously, many tires were not removed from the rims,” said Pardue, “requiring extra work from the staff. It becomes a safety issue.”

It is also a safety issue to dispose of chemicals, paints, oils and other liquids as well as batteries, which is why these items are excluded.

Included in the list of acceptable items, along with carpet, mattresses, appliances and other furniture, is yard debris, which must be separated.

Leaves should be bagged or in a pile, and limbs cut to ensure a smooth pick up.

“We believe we have the capacity to handle the waste,” said Pardue of the change, “and want to help our citizens all we can. It will help to beautify our community.”

Although it is hoped that other local communities will continue with their own clean-up efforts, no items from outside of Jonesville will be accepted.

“Hopefully this is infectious and everyone sees the benefit of working together for the greater cause,” said Pardue.

“We wish to create an awareness of the impacts of helping one another.”

Pick-ups are for residential properties only and will be conducted between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. with only one visit per property.

Call 336-835-4068 for more information.

