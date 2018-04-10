SCC offers gardening classes

DOBSON — Whether you already have a green thumb or just looking for a new hobby, Surry Community College is offering several one-day classes involving gardening.

Garden Pollination class will be offered on April 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. You will learn everything you need to know about pollinators, including types of insects and how to care for them using Integrated Pest Management. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Pest and Soil Management class will be held on May 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. This class discusses how to use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to keep your family’s garden chemical free. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Water, Gift of Life class will be offered on May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Students will focus on moisture and properly watering their gardens. Topics will include how to build and safely use collection systems, which are simple and money friendly options for the garden. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Container Gardening and Preparing for Fall Harvest class will be held on June 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Learn how to protect and care for your fruiting vegetables in their growing cycle during the hottest heat of the summer. The class will also include information on planting vegetables in containers. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Summer Care of Production Plants class will be offered on June 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. You will learn everything you need to know about pollinators, including types of insects and how to care for them using Integrated Pest Management. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Reap What You Sow class will be held on July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. This is a continuation of the “Reap What You Sow” class offered last fall. Students will meet in the greenhouse to harvest the fresh bounty of the summer. They will then move to a kitchen setting to learn proper processing of freshly picked produce before cooking. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Mushrooms class will be offered on July 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Special guest, Erin Wheeler from Borrowed Land Farms will be presenting how to inoculate and grow mushrooms. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

You are the Monitor class will be held on Aug. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Students will focus on monitoring their gardens for moisture, pests and diseases. Included is a discussion on harvesting and preserving vegetables by using a dehydrator and the canning process. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

Fall’s Best Vegetables! class will be offered on Aug. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Students will concentrate on fall seeding of various root vegetables and other crops. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required.

For more information or to register for any of these classes, call 336-386-3618. Courses may be free through Surry Skill-Up and call to apply. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.

Green sprouts growing out from soil in the morning light https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Gardening-Classes-at-Surry-Community-College.jpg Green sprouts growing out from soil in the morning light Submitted photo