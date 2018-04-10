BREAKING NEWS: Yadkinville man faces 43 charges involving child sex case

A Yadkinville man is facing 43 counts of sex offense in a case involving a minor.

The Yadkinville Police Department announced Tuesday they have arrested Bobby Lee Davis, 39, of Hemlock Street in Yadkinville, and charged him. Detectives allege that Davis committed the offenses over a four-year period with a minor who lived in the home.

Davis was taken into custody on April 4, while the investigation continued, according to a release from the department.

Davis was charged with one count felony statutory rape of a child by an adult; four counts felony first-degree forcible sex offense; four counts felony rape of a child; four counts felony sex offense in parental role; four counts crime against nature; six counts felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult; nine counts felony sexual act by a substitute parent/guardian; and 11 counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Davis was placed under secured bonds totaling $750,000 on April 9 pending his next court appearance on April 11.

Police continue their investigation and additional charges are expected, according to the release.

Davis