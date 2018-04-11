Healthy Kids Day planned for Saturday at Yadkin County Park

A day of activities with a focus on health for children is planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. at the Yadkin County Park behind the YMCA in Yadkinville. Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Smart Start of Yadkin County and the Yadkin Family YMCA and partially funded by the Yadkinville Rotary Club.

A variety of community agencies with a focus on health will be present for parents and guardians to get valuable information on important health-related topics and resources. Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont will sponsor a car seat safety check as well.

Among the organizations that will be at Saturday’s event are Children’s Center of Surry/Yadkin, Insight Human Services, Northwest Regional Libraries of Yadkin County, RFD CDC/NETworX Yadkin, Yadkin County Human Services Agency, Yadkin County Schools, YVEDDI Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, YVEDDI Head Start and YVEDDI Migrant Head Start.

Healthy Kids Day will offer plenty of activities for children to enjoy including a bounce house and obstacle course, a DJ, Zumba classes for the family, a fun run/walk course, fire trucks and smoke house, healthy snacks and games.

April is both public health month and child abuse prevention month, and this event is just one way organizations in Yadkin County are hoping to improve the lives and health of area children.

A recent study released by non-profit child advocacy group NC Child indicates that child poverty and hunger remain issues for Yadkin County. According to the report, 59.7 percent of Yadkin children still live in poor or near-poor homes, a major risk factor for negative educational, health, and economic outcomes in the future. Additionally, 25 percent of Yadkin County children live in food insecure households, putting at risk their immediate health, safety, and ability to learn.

Commissioner Kevin Austin, chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, said he was grateful for reports like those from NC Child as it can aid county leaders in knowing what issues need addressing.

“We are bombarded with information from various reports and have to process all that and use it wherever we can,” Austin said. “This report does show some things and what we need to look deeper into, just as does the county health report recently completed.

“Thankfully we’ve got very qualified staff who have the ability to evaluate these things and bring what they see as important forward to us and to the public,” Austin added.

Last month, Austin attended North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Helping Our Children Thrive summit. The event’s purpose was to showcase innovative county programs that go above and beyond mandated responsibilities in regard to prenatal care, quality education, or workforce readiness.

Austin said he was pleased with the upcoming Healthy Kids Day and efforts by local organizations to reach out and share information with families to improve the lives of children.

“That’s really big to reach out to the community like that,” he concluded.

