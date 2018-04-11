Starmount students to take audiences ‘over the rainbow’

Follow the yellow brick road with Starmount students this month as they stage a production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Performances are scheduled for April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Arts Council’s Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. Tickets are $10.

Starmount students in the cast and crew are Julia Lane, Autumn Whitaker, Sandra Hammesfahr, Allie Welborn, Jesse Houston, Adam Houston, Ian Tavano, Lincoln Funderburk, Gabe Hammesfahr, Josh Spillman, Esai Martinez, Taylor Ashley, Chasey Mullis, Jake Williamson, Jenna Adams, Daniela Murguia, Alyssa Byrd, Makenzie Ashley, Spencer Brown, Gracee Bryant, Maggie Bumgarner, Michelle Sanchez, Morgan Johnson, Nathan Trivette, Kimberly Zavala, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Karli Brown.

The cast includes elementary and middle-schoolers from other Yadkin County schools, who play the munchkins.

Student Julia Lane, who plays Dorothy, said she is thrilled to be part of the production and she hopes the community will come out to see the show.

“’The Wizard of Oz’ has always been a favorite of mine, and I feel like the fact I’m playing one of my favorite characters is what makes this production so important to me,” Lane said. “People should see this show because there has been so much time and talent put into this production. It’s too good not to see.”

Jesse Houston, playing the Cowardly Lion, added, “‘The Wizard of Oz’ is a classic play that has entertained people for generations. It’s simply magical.”

Tickets are now on sale and advance purchases are highly encouraged as last year’s production was sold out for all performance dates. To purchase tickets, contact SHS Librarian Beth Bowser at elizabeth.bowser@yadkin.k12.nc.us or drop by the school to buy tickets. Tickets also may be ordered in advance through a high school cast member, or pay at the door (if there are tickets still available).

“We’re not at Starmount anymore, Toto.” Starmount students will perform “The Wizard of Oz” April 20-22 at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_image1-formatted.jpeg “We’re not at Starmount anymore, Toto.” Starmount students will perform “The Wizard of Oz” April 20-22 at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. Submitted photos Three brave travelers in Oz confront the Wicked Witch. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_image2-formatted.jpeg Three brave travelers in Oz confront the Wicked Witch. Submitted photos Starmount students rehearse a scene for their upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.” https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_image3-formatted.jpeg Starmount students rehearse a scene for their upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Submitted photos Starmount High School will stage a production of “The Wizard of Oz” April 20-22 at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_image4-formatted.jpeg Starmount High School will stage a production of “The Wizard of Oz” April 20-22 at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. Submitted photos