Yadkin County approved Brunch Bill only applies to unincorporated areas

YADKINVILLE — Police Chief Tim Parks issued a reminder to businesses on Wednesday that the Brunch Bill recently passed by the Yadkin County Commissioners applies only to unincorporated areas of the county. The Brunch Bill was signed into state law last year, but must be approved by each individual town and county board for areas outside of town limits. Yadkinville has not yet passed the Brunch Bill, which allows for the sale of alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. rather than 12 noon on Sundays.

The county recently approved the bill following a request from Sanders Ridge winery owner Neil Shore, who expressed interest in passing the bill so customers at the on-site restaurant could enjoy wine prior to 12 noon at its weekly Sunday brunch.

Boonville is the only Yadkin County municipality to have passed bill. Late last year, several Boonville business owners requested the approval and the Brunch Bill was passed by the town board on Nov. 7, 2017.

Yadkinville and East Bend have discussed the bill but have not yet taken a vote to approve it due to lack of outreach from business owners in those respective towns.

Jonesville has yet to have the bill on its agenda.