School board forum to be held

Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum for those seeking election to the Yadkin County Board of Education on April 17.

Chamber Board Chairman Mitzie Branon invites all interested citizens to attend and participate in the forum to be held in the main courtroom in the Yadkin County Courthouse. The event will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

Each candidate will be given up to two minutes for their opening statement, and to respond to a general question about why they are seeking office and what accomplishments they want to achieve. Additional questions will be solicited from the audience, and each candidate will be given an opportunity to respond.

Near the end of the forum, each candidate will be given time for closing remarks.

Five candidates are running for three nonpartisan seats on the board. Candidates are newcomers Tom Kilby and Charlie Haire and incumbents Tim Weatherman, Sam Crews and Howard McKnight.