Farm Bureau to host forum for state senate candidates

Six of the seven candidates running for the new NC State Senate District 34, which includes Yadkin and Iredell counties, will participate in a candidate forum on April 24. The event is hosted by Yadkin County Farm Bureau.

Candidates Vickie Sawyer, A.J. Daoud, William (Bill) Howell and Robert (Bob) Rucho are running on the Republican ticket. Lisaney Kong, Beniah McMiller and William Stinson are running on the Democrat ticket. As of press time, all the candidates except for Kong were expected to participate in the forum.

“It is important that voters are informed, Yadkin County Farm Bureau is proud to sponsor this candidates forum for the NC Senate District 34 seat. With this forum, I hope to have the candidates address specific issues that affect our rural and farm community, thus informing voters so they can make the best possible decision as they head to the ballot box in May,” said Justin Somers, president of Yadkin County Farm Bureau.

The questions for the forum will be pre-selected, although Somers said they have not ruled out the possibility of allowing some audience questions if time allows.

The forum will take place at 7 p.m. in the banquet room of the Agriculture and Education building at the Yadkin campus of Surry Community College in Yadkinville. It is open to the public, and reservations are not required.

Also on the May ballot will be the candidates running for Yadkin County School Board. Five candidates are running for three nonpartisan seats on the board. Candidates are newcomers Tom Kilby and Charlie Haire and incumbents Tim Weatherman, Sam Crews and Howard McKnight.

Election day for the school board and NC Senate District 34 primary is May 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

One-stop early voting will be available at the Yadkin County Board of Elections office at 213 E. Elm St. in Yadkinville on April 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 23 through 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30 through May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All other local candidates are running unopposed on the Republican ticket and will be on the ballot in November. Running for reelection are Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, incumbents Gilbert Hemric, Marion Welborn, and Frank Zachary. Beth Holcomb will rerun for clerk of Superior Court; Aric Wilhelm for register of deeds; Ricky Oliver for sheriff; and James (Slim) Collins for coroner.

The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce held a forum for the School Board candidates on Tuesday. Full coverage of that event will be posted on www.yadkinripple.com and in next week’s print edition.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_election-logo.jpg