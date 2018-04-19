One-stop early voting begins today in Yadkin County. Voters may cast their ballot at the Yadkin County Board of Elections office at 213 E. Elm St. in Yadkinville on April 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 23 through 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30 through May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day is May 8 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Candidates running for three seats on the Yadkin County School Board are newcomers Tom Kilby and Charlie Haire and incumbents Tim Weatherman, Sam Crews and Howard McKnight.

In the Republican Primary, candidates Vickie Sawyer, A.J. Daoud, William (Bill) Howell and Robert (Bob) Rucho are running for the new NC State Senate District 34 which includes Yadkin and Iredell Counties.

On the Democrat ticket, Lisaney Kong, Beniah McMiller and William Stinson will face off in the primary to run for State Senate District 34.

Six of the seven candidates running for the State Senate District 34 will participate in a candidate forum on April 24, hosted by Yadkin County Farm Bureau. The forum will take place at 7 p.m. in the banquet room of the Agriculture and Education building at the Yadkin campus of Surry Community College in Yadkinville. It is open to the public, and reservations are not required.

