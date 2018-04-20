League of Women Voters launches election website

RALEIGH — On April 8, the League of Women Voters launched VOTE411.org, a hub for election information. The site includes candidate questionnaires, customized ballots for voters, polling locations, as well as early voting dates, locations, and times. Organization leaders say the site is designed to be a one-stop shop for nonpartisan election information for the May 8 primary.

“Our goal is to help all voters make informed and confident decisions,” said League of Women Voters of North Carolina Co-President Janet Hoy. “The best way to do that is to provide every voter in the state all the information they need in one place in a straightforward and comprehensive manner.”

VOTE411.org users can enter their address on the site to get a sample ballot that lists all races and candidates that will appear on their actual ballot on Election Day. Users can also access questionnaires that many candidates have submitted. The League of Women Voters does not edit or abridge the answers, so users can be confident they are reading the candidates’ positions in their own words.

“It’s a tremendous resource for candidates as well as voters, because the candidates have a unique opportunity to present their positions without worrying about spin or inaccurate editing,” said League of Women Voters of North Carolina Director Louise Romanow. “The questionnaires are developed by League members in each county, so the questions are also relevant to the issues in those specific races.”

Founded in 1919, the League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan education and advocacy group focused on election and voter information. The North Carolina chapter was established in 1951. VOTE411.org was launched in 2012 in several North Carolina counties and since then has attracted 116,333 users. In 2016 alone, the site drew 85,596 users from the state. League officials say they hope the statewide rollout and an aggressive public awareness campaign will help them exceed the most recent presidential-election year results.

“While an off-year election usually doesn’t attract high voter turnout, the current political climate has many people fired up about civic engagement,” said Hoy. “We believe North Carolinians could turn out in record numbers, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure they visit www.VOTE411.org before they make it to the polls. We’re making it easier for voters to make informed decisions and participate.”

Visit www.VOTE411.org for more information.