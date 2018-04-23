Entry still open for Girls Empowering Girls Symposium set for Tuesday night

Girls in the Yadkin Valley will have a chance to build self-esteem and self-confidence Tuesday evening at the fifth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium in downtown Elkin.

The event will feature speaker, Teresa Spangler, with a presentation on “You are what you think!”

The goal of the event is to empower girls ages 8 to 18 to be self-confident, positive, supportive of each other, believe in themselves, know that anything is possible, gain a more positive body image and realize what others think is only fuel for lessons.

The free event, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., will include dinner provided by Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, a craft project sponsored by Parkwood Eye Center in Elkin and a photo booth with Jennifer K Photograpy.

Spangler is founder and CEO of PlazaBridge Group and for more than 30 years, she’s been a driving force behind innovation and growth. She wears a number of hats from social entrepreneur to innovation expert, growth stragist, author and speaker, as well as mother, wife, band leader and more. She also is a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

Those attending are invited to bring a nonperishable food item for entry. To get a head count for dinner, those attending should RSVP to Misty Matthews at 336-749-4791 as soon as possible.