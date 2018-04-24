Yadkin County begins negotiation with architectural firm for new sheriff’s office building

The Yadkin County commissioners authorized a negotiation of a contract for architectural services with Clark, Patterson and Lee at its April 18 meeting. County Manager Lisa Hughes explained that the contract was for proposed renovation to the exterior of the courthouse as well as a proposed new administrative building for the sheriff’s office.

A request was posted earlier this year and 11 letters of interest were submitted and eight actual responses were received. Hughes and Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver met with several of the firms who submitted requests of interest in the project.

After extensive discussions on the proposals, Clark, Patterson and Lee was chosen.

Hughes said they were very impressed with the initial discussion on the project that the firm submitted. The new building for the sheriff’s office would be an administration building. Communications, patrol and investigations would remain in the building on Hemlock Street.

Construction would not begin until later this year, Hughes said.

