Farmers market opens May 1

The members of Yadkin Farmers Market are excited about the coming season. The market, located at 1141 Tennessee St. in Yadkinville, opens May 1. Hours for the market will be Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said there will be some new farms attending this year and many returning from previous years.

“We hope to make the season a good experience for customers and vendors alike,” said Glenda Edgell.

Young people also are being encouraged to join the market.

“A young person may want to look at foods and plants they are interested in growing, or the farm their parents and grandparents own and imagine the opportunities. Perhaps there are fruit trees or grapevines or berry bushes, even nut trees already producing that could be managed and marketed locally. The board of Yadkin Farmers Market has special provisions established for teens under 18 years of age to sell their produce at the market which. More information will be found on the rules of the market on-line. Also, we hold a non-voting position on the board for a young person who wants to take part in the management of the farmers market. It is the board’s opinion that young people are the future of the market and we want to do what we can to encourage young people to grow food for family and for profit,” Edgell said.

She added that the Yadkin County Cooperative Extension can be of help to anyone who wants to know how to get started with growing for market. They can be reached at 336-849-7908 and are located in the Agricultural Building behind the Yadkin campus of Surry Community College on Hwy 601, just north of Yadkinville. The website is https://yadkin.ces.ncsu.edu and information for the farmers market is found at the bottom of the Local Foods page.

Spring onions at the Yadkin Farmers Market in 2017. Submitted photo