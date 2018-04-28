Kitchen Roselli seeking local artwork for display

EAST BEND — Kitchen Roselli in East Bend is launching a venue for local artists to exhibit and sell their work in their OtherSide Tavern space. The first exhibition has an open theme and owner Laura Roselli said they are hoping for a diverse collection of 2-D art to hang on the gallery walls.

This a temporary rotating art exhibit space. As artwork sells, new art will be added during the show as wall space allows, Roselli said. Set in a historic building this space has an industrial vibe, the gallery walls surround an 18’ long table where art goers can dine and enjoy a casual art experience. Artist gatherings will be planned throughout the exhibition. Open and theme exhibitions will be scheduled throughout the year.

Artists must be over 18 years of age and reside in the North Carolina. Each artist may submit up to two works of art. All artwork must be original — completed within the last five years. No reproductions. All works must be for sale.

Drop-off dates for artwork will begin on Sunday.

For additional information and guidelines for submissions, email laura@kitchenroselli.com.