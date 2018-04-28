Salvation Army, Duke Energy hosting energy fair in Yadkinville

The Salvation Army and Duke Energy have joined forces to present an Energy Fair on May 16, at the Department of Social Services Building at 250 E. Willow St., second floor, in Yadkinville.

In four sessions residents will be able to sign up for assistance with Duke Energy utility bills, hear Duke Energy representatives give tips on keeping bill low and being more energy efficient, and receive free home Energy Efficiency Kits while supplies last. Snacks and refreshments also will be provided.

“It’s important to us to give customers more options to help them better manage their energy use each month,” said Jimmy Flythe, Duke Energy district manager. “So we’re connecting with customers through new tools like usage updates, free home energy audits, energy saving tips and programs for every type of energy user.”

Salvation Army Director of Social Services Tashina Oladunjoye encourages Yadkin County residents to attend, saying, “This Energy Fair is the perfect opportunity for the people of Yadkin County to learn how to save money on their Duke Energy bills and get help paying them if they need it. We are grateful to Duke Energy for making this event possible.”

Sessions will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and no reservations are needed, but attendance at each session is limited to 25 people. To sign up for utility bill assistance, each person must bring a photo ID and Duke Energy statement.