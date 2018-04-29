Photos of World War I veterans needed

The Yadkin County Veterans Service Office is honoring World War I veterans in recognition of the 100th anniversary. The United States declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, thus entering into the Great War to end all wars, World War I. The war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, with the surrender of Germany.

Area residents are asked if they have a relative who served in World War I to let the Veterans Service Office know. Photos also are requested which will be displayed either in the commissioners meeting or in the lobby of the Yadkin County Courthouse. Pictures may be brought to the Veterans Service Office located in the Yadkin County Courthouse.

For more information, contact Chuck Knight at 336-849-7914.