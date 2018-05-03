Veterans take part in reopening for assisted living home

A grand reopening was held April 25 for Patriot Assisted Living, located at 409 Harrison Ave. in Yadkinville. Integrity, the company which recently took over management of the home, has several staff members who are veterans and therefore they wanted to make sure that veterans were especially honored at the event.

The home, which offers private and semi-private rooms, recently underwent renovations. While the home is open to any resident, Integrity hopes to bring a focus for veterans and their families.

A number of local veterans took part in the celebration last week, which included a 21-gun salute, raising of the flag and a ceremony for the Missing in Action and Prisoner of War veterans.

Chris Damiani, CEO of Integrity, is a veteran, and he said it was especially important to him that the property reflect special recognition for those who have served and their families.

David Shore, commander of American Legion Post 336, also took part in the event, reading a poem entitled, “I am the Flag.”

Members of Rolling Thunder, an organization which seeks to bring awareness to the POW and MIA veterans of the nation, gave a presentation called the Missing Man Table in honor of POW/MIA veterans of each branch of service.

Staff members of Patriot Assisted Living also presented a plaque and did a balloon release in memory of a resident who passed away.

For more information on Patriot Assisted Living, call 336-428-5444.

