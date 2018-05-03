Relay for Life slated for May 11 at Yadkinville park

YADKINVILLE — The event format has changed slightly over the years, but the ultimate goal of Relay for Life has always been the same — to raise money for the American Cancer Society for research that hopefully will someday find a cure.

This year’s Yadkin County Relay for Life is scheduled for May 11 at an all new location. The event will run from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Yadkinville Community Park at 609 N. State St. in Yadkinville.

Jami Myers, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, said they were thrilled to partner with the town of Yadkinville to host the event at the park.

Organizers said there will be lots of food and games for all to enjoy. Returning once again to provide the musical entertainment for the event will be beach music group The Rick Strickland Band. The theme this year is “Be A Superhero – Join the Fight Against Cancer!”

There are 25 teams participating in this year’s Relay with a fundraising goal of $80,000.

The opening ceremony will being at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Lap beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“We encourage our survivors to come out and check-in at the Survivor Registration tent and walk the opening laps,” Myers said.

Luminaries in honor or memory of cancer patients will be on sale at the event for a $10 donation or three for $25.

The fun won’t be over at midnight either, another Relay fundraising event is scheduled for June in downtown Yadkinville. Last year’s first Yadkin Valley Food Truck and Vendor Festival was such a success that it will be returning on June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

