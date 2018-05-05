SCC students fundraise for children’s home

Thanks to fundraising from a group of Surry Community College students, an automated external defibrillator (AED) was installed by Yadkinville Fire Department at the Children’s Center home in Yadkinville on May 2.

Shannon Mitchell, faculty advisor for the Medical Assisting Student Organization (MOSA), said the group does a fundraiser each year and tries to find a group in need that relates to something in the medical field. When they reached out to the Children’s Center, they learned they had an AED installed at their Surry County home for children, but not in the Yadkin one.

“They worked really hard to do this,” said Christie Horton, agency coordinator for the Children’s Center. “It’s huge for us. We wouldn’t be able to provide the services we provide without community support.”

Horton said the students had a goal of raising $2,000 and they exceeded that goal by $1,000. The students worked with around 15 area businesses to obtain donations of items which they raffled off.

TNT Carports in Mount Airy donated the largest item that was raffled off, a 12×21 building. In addition to the AED, the group also will be purchasing two dorm-size refrigerators which will be used at the Yadkin and Surry County Children’s Center homes to store medications.

Horton and Mitchell had high praise for the students who took part in the fundraiser. There are a total of 26 students in MOSA, 16 of whom will be graduating this month.

The students also have been collecting cleaning and hygiene products to donate monthly to the Children’s Center.

“The whole club has adopted the Children’s Center,” Horton said.

The students presented the AED to the Yadkin home on May 2 where they also had the opportunity to tour the facility and learn more about how the group home provides care for children.

Yadkinville Fire Chief Jody Doss and several members of the fire department installed the AED at the home. Staff at the home said they hope they never have to use the AED, but they feel safer knowing they have access to the device if it should ever be needed.

For more information on the services provided by the Children’s Center, visit www.surrychildren.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Medical Assistant students from Surry Community College go on a tour of the Children’s Center home in Yadkin County. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3021-formatted.jpg Medical Assistant students from Surry Community College go on a tour of the Children’s Center home in Yadkin County. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Surry Community College students pose for a photo with Yadkinville firefighers and staff members of the Children’s Center home in Yadkin County. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3036-formatted.jpg Surry Community College students pose for a photo with Yadkinville firefighers and staff members of the Children’s Center home in Yadkin County. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Medical Assisting Student Organization of Surry Community College raised funds for the Children’s Center home to purchase an automatic external defibrillator. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3040-formatted.jpg The Medical Assisting Student Organization of Surry Community College raised funds for the Children’s Center home to purchase an automatic external defibrillator. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple