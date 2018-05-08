Fireman recovering in hospital

A local firefighter is in the hospital recovering after he passed out following a call on Sunday.

According to the Boonville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, Lt. Jordan Key began feeling ill and passed out after assisting with a medical call and patient care on Sunday morning. The post said he “went pulse less and non breathing.”

Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal confirmed that CPR was done. According to the Facebook post, Key regained a pulse and was transported to Forsyth Medical Center for additional medical care.