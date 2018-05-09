New roof, ball fields approved by board

Yadkin County commissioners approved several purchases during Monday’s meeting including a school roof and new ball fields.

A project ordinance was approved to construct a new baseball and new soccer field at the county park. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Walker said the new fields would allow additional space for tournaments and will likely bring in more travels teams that would compete in the area. The contract was for a total of $208,500. The new fields are expected to be completed this fall.

Walker said that between 600 and 800 Yadkin County youth participate in soccer tournaments at the county park and that other out-of-town teams compete there as well, staying in local hotels as well as buying gas and food locally.

A contract for grading services in the amount of $13,750 also was approved for work needed on the new trail at the Yadkin Memorial Park at Lake Hampton. Walker explained that most of the work on the trail is being done by county staff, but a portion of the trail is extremely steep and will require special equipment.

A budget amendment in the amount of $82,400 to purchase a new roof for Yadkinville Elementary School was approved. The new roof is expected to be completed during the summer while students are out of school.

Forbush High School JROTC students Travis Johnson, Brendan Brittain, Cameron Sloan and Michael Akers opened Monday’s meeting of the Yadkin County commissioners by presenting the flag and leading the pledge of allegiance.

Lt. Col. John Brooks, senior army instructor for JROTC at Forbush, spoke briefly at the meeting explaining more about the group and what it offers to students.

Brooks said he was very proud of the JROTC students and said it was an honor for them to be able to take part in Monday’s meeting.

Yadkin County Human Services Director Kim Harrell addressed the board along with several members of her staff in the Adult Protective Services division. Harrell explained that while Child Protective Services typically receives more attention, there are many adults in need of care and special services as well. Staff members explained that are often faced with challenges, particularly due to lack of local resources available in the county for adults with different mental health or medical needs. Several success stories were also shared.

Following the presentation, the commissioners adopted a proclamation proclaiming May to be Older Americans Month.

The board also approved a new contract for microchip services for the animals at the Yadkin County Animal Shelter.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Forbush High School JROTC cadets Travis Johnson, Brendan Brittain, Cameron Sloan and Michael Akers lead the pledge of allegiance at the Yadkin County commissioners meeting. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3270-formatted.jpg Forbush High School JROTC cadets Travis Johnson, Brendan Brittain, Cameron Sloan and Michael Akers lead the pledge of allegiance at the Yadkin County commissioners meeting. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple