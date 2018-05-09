Yadkin Farmers Market open for the season

The Yadkin Farmers Market, 1141 Tennessee St. in Yadkinville, kicked off on May 1. Hours for the market this year are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ve had several customers so that’s a good thing,” said Aileen Steelman last week on opening day of the market. Steelman is a long-time vendor at the market. She said in the early weeks there will be lots of greens coming with lettuce, onions, collards and more. A new vendor this year also is offering hydroponic tomatoes.

Different vendors participate on Tuesdays and Saturdays so Steelman suggested that customers stop by for a visit both days to check out the variety of items for sale.

In addition to fresh produce, vendors also sell items such as baked goods, plants, eggs, meats, homemade dog treats and more.

First-year vendor Michael Messick said he was following in the farming tradition of his grandparents with his farm, Nightshade Farm. At last week’s market he was selling tomato plants and as the season progress he will have fresh tomatoes for sale.

Though tomatoes are not yet in season, the market is already offering hydroponic tomatoes from vendor, 5 and 2 Farms.

“They’re very, very good,” Freddie Robinson said.

The farm is a ministry farm which also provides produce for organizations such as Yadkin Christian Ministries. They also help educate students at Courtney Elementary and Forbush Middle School through unique garden projects at those schools.

The Yadkin Farmers Market especially wants to encourage young people to learn about gardening and farming and be a part of the market.

“A young person may want to look at foods and plants they are interested in growing, or the farm their parents and grandparents own and imagine the opportunities. Perhaps there are fruit trees or grapevines or berry bushes, even nut trees already producing that could be managed and marketed locally. The board of Yadkin Farmers Market has special provisions established for teens under 18 years of age to sell their produce at the market which. More information will be found on the rules of the market online. Also, we hold a non-voting position on the board for a young person who wants to take part in the management of the farmers market. It is the board’s opinion that young people are the future of the market and we want to do what we can to encourage young people to grow food for family and for profit,” Glenda Edgell said.

She added that the Yadkin County Cooperative Extension can be of help to anyone who wants to know how to get started with growing for market. They can be reached at 336-849-7908 and are located in the Agricultural Building behind the Yadkin campus of Surry Community College on U.S. 601, just north of Yadkinville. The website is https://yadkin.ces.ncsu.edu and information for the farmers market is found at the bottom of the Local Foods page.

