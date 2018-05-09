Elementary school homecoming for Forbush seniors

High school seniors from Forbush had a different sort of homecoming on Friday when they returned to their elementary school. Dressed in their caps and gowns the students were greeted with cheers and congratulatory signs made by their former teachers as well as the elementary school students.

Forbush Principal Boomer Kennedy credited Daniel Hutchens, Chris Hauser and Seth Davis for coming up with the idea and planning the logistics for the day where Forbush students returned for a visit to their respective elementary schools — East Bend, Yadkinville, Courtney, Fall Creek and Forbush.

“The idea was to have these kids reconnect with their roots and make sure they never forget where they came from,” Kennedy said. “The core of their education started at the elementary schools. These are the teachers who taught them how to read, taught them the basic skills of math, social students, science — the foundation for where they are now.”

Kennedy added that the event also was meant to inspire the elementary students as well as they watched the older students parade through the halls of the schools.

Yadkinville Elementary School Principal Kelly Kirkland said the staff was very excited to welcome the seniors back home to their former elementary school.

“The teachers were very excited,” Kirkland said. “Some of them actually cried about getting to see these kids, to see them all grown up and graduating and just being so happy and smiling. It’s a great feeling to be able to provide that to them, but also to provide that for the teachers and our staff here to be able to see them from when they were 5-years old to graduating.”

“Our elementary teachers don’t always get the credit they deserve because you see the kids when they graduate from high school, but they gave them the skills they needed to have before they could get to middle school and high school,” Kennedy said.

“It’s good for our little kids to be able to see what happens when you get to high school and graduation,” Kirkland added.

Kennedy said it was a meaningful experience for everybody and they do hope to make it an annual tradition for seniors.

There are around 200 seniors who will be graduating later this month from Forbush High School. Kennedy said the students will be going in many different directions after graduation from four-year colleges to technical schools, the military and into the workforce.

“We just want them all to be successful,” he said. “We want them to go after their dreams and what they want to do and what they want to accomplish. Hopefully their time here in Yadkin County in our school system has prepared them for that.”

Forbush graduation will take place at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus on May 30.

Forbush seniors return to Yadkinville Elementary School for a special homecoming prior to graduation later this month. Yadkinville Elementary School teachers and students cheer on Forbush High School seniors as they parade through the school. Yadkinville Elementary School students hold up congratulatory signs in honor of graduation seniors from Forbush High School.