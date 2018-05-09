Boonville Bash slated for Saturday

BOONVILLE — The weekend will be rocking in Boonville with the town’s annual summer kick-off celebration the Boonville Bash.

Town Administrator Sarah Harris said there is a full line-up of entertainment as well as plenty of food, craft vendors and fun activities for children planned.

The event is slated for Saturday on the grounds of Boonville Elementary School from noon to 8 p.m. This is the fifth annual Boonville Bash hosted by the town and the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association.

Second Chance Band and local favorite Blue Sky Band will perform, Harris said, as well as headliners Phatt City.

The Munchie Wagon, famous for its pork chop sandwich; Boonville First Presbyterian Church will be selling fish and collard green sandwiches; Little Creek BBQ as well as a Cuban food vendor will all be serving up food at the event.

The Kids Zone has been expanded this year as well. Wristbands will be available for $10, which will allow for play all day in the Kids Zone play area.

“Come out Saturday to enjoy the fifth annual Boonville Bash,” Harris said. “The weather is supposed to be another gorgeous Yadkin Valley spring day and the event will be packed full of activities for the entire family including a kid zone, live music, food and craft vendors.”

