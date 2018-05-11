Perdue Farms keeping Yadkin clean and green

The Yadkin County Beautification Committee and the Perdue Farms, Inc. office located in Yadkinville partnered in a litter cleanup on April 20 in celebration of Earth Day. The group collected more than 60 bags of trash and recyclables on Progress Lane and a portion of Service Road in Yadkinville.

Brad Stroud with Perdue contacted the Beautification Committee earlier in the year to organize a pick-up event. The company engages associates in environmental projects and takes responsibility in being good environmental stewards.

Crystal Sprague of the Yadkin County Beatification Committee said, “We hope to continue the cleanup annually with Perdue Farms in celebration of Earth Day and hope that other local businesses will join us. We encourage more people to take responsible action to prevent and cleanup litter.”

To get involved with the Yadkin County Beautification Committee to help Keep Yadkin Clean and Green, contact the Yadkin Extension Center at 336-849-7908.

Colleen Church is an agent with the NC Cooperative Extension Yadkin office.

Yadkin County Beautification Committee and Perdue Farms, Inc. holds litter sweep in celebration of Earth Day. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC00825-formatted.jpg Yadkin County Beautification Committee and Perdue Farms, Inc. holds litter sweep in celebration of Earth Day. Submitted photo Yadkin County Beautification Committee and Perdue Farms, Inc. holds litter sweep in celebration of Earth Day. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC00832-formatted.jpg Yadkin County Beautification Committee and Perdue Farms, Inc. holds litter sweep in celebration of Earth Day. Submitted photo