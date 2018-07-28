Servpro recognizes local business for outstanding revenue performance

ORLANDO, Fla. — SERVPRO of Davie & Yadkin Counties received the President’s Silver award at the recent SERVPRO convention, held at Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, from June 25-29.

George McSwain Jr. and George McSwain III of SERVPRO of Davie & Yadkin Counties and other high-performing franchisees were recognized during an Awards Extravaganza at the annual event, which was attended by nearly 3,000 owners, key staff, and corporate representatives.

“We’re proud to have earned this distinction and proud to be a member of the SERVPRO franchise family serving home and business owners in the SERVPRO of Davie & Yadkin Counties area,” said George McSwain Jr., SERVPRO of Davie & Yadkin Counties owner. “When you combine a dedicated team of disaster remediation professionals with the innovative tools, business framework, and ongoing training provided by the SERVPRO Franchise Network, you have a winning formula for success. We look forward to providing world class disaster cleanup, restoration and remediation services to home and business owners in our community for many years to come.”

Sue Steen, chief executive officer of Servpro Industries, Inc., said that the Awards Extravaganza event was the highlight of a convention packed with learning opportunities. This year’s event theme, “Bring the Brand to Life,” represented the four main areas of focus that help add life to any brand; Serve the Customer, Build the Brand, Management, and Leadership. The theme was a thread running through the 70 breakout sessions and three general sessions available to the franchise owners and key team members in attendance.

“In addition, these entrepreneurs learned about new internal technical enhancements designed to help them streamline their business operations,” said Steen. “Our goal each year is to help our franchisees grow their businesses as they continue to provide best-in-class services to their clients.

“Running a small business is a challenge,” said Steen, “and SERVPRO understands that. Our annual convention gives us the opportunity to recognize our top performing franchises while we provide each of our individual franchisees with the tools, knowledge, and group experience they need to help them excel at building their businesses. Our business owners are an extraordinary group of entrepreneurs. When they succeed, it does more than enhance SERVPRO’s reputation as an industry leader in disaster cleanup, restoration, and remediation services. It also ensures that these dedicated professionals have the tools they need to provide world-class service to their customers and their communities.”

For more information about SERVPRO of Davie & Yadkin Counties, contact George McSwain Jr. at 336-677-1415 or sp9942@yahoo.com or visit www.SERVPRO.com.