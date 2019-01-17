Farm Bureau holds annual awards banquet

North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten congratulates Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers and the winning agents — Shane Whitaker, Jake Ellison, Johnny Groce, Mitchell Hodges, Doug McCraw and Charles Soots, agency manager, at the organization’s annual awards banquet held in December. - Submitted photo

