Unifi receives 2018 Governor’s Export Award

GREENSBORO — In a ceremony at the North Carolina Executive Mansion earlier last week, Unifi, Inc. accepted a 2018 Governor Export Award from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). Governor Roy Cooper and the EDPNC honored six North Carolina companies for their success in growing business through exports.

The EDPNC has a variety of services that help North Carolina companies achieve their export objectives. Unifi recently completed expansions of its Reidsville and Yadkinville facilities in North Carolina, and the EDPNC supported those job-creating projects by making Unifi aware of available grant funding for expanding existing facilities. Unifi invested $130 million to expand production of its REPREVE recycled fibers and other advanced performance technologies.

The expansions in both Reidsville and Yadkinville fulfill Unifi’s goal of vertical integration for the REPREVE recycled product line, adding flexibility, expanding production capabilities and supporting volume growth. The growth and expansion of REPREVE has helped transform Unifi’s business, and its commitment to environmental responsibility across the entire organization.

“We are extremely fortunate to have the EDPNC as partners to help strengthen our export business,” said Kevin Hall, CEO of Unifi. “The entire EDPNC team continues to support the growth of our REPREVE recycled yarns and the jobs that continue to grow with this business.”

At the presentation are, front row, John Loyack, VP Global Business Services EDPNC; Kevin Hall, CEO Unifi; Tracy Dellinger, regional industry manager, (Piedmont Triad) EDPNC; Bobby Todd, EDPNC; Tom Caudle, president and COO Unifi; back row, Jane Johnson, Unifi; Glenn Jackman, senior international trade manager, EDPNC. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Unifi-Export-Award-resized_formatted.jpg At the presentation are, front row, John Loyack, VP Global Business Services EDPNC; Kevin Hall, CEO Unifi; Tracy Dellinger, regional industry manager, (Piedmont Triad) EDPNC; Bobby Todd, EDPNC; Tom Caudle, president and COO Unifi; back row, Jane Johnson, Unifi; Glenn Jackman, senior international trade manager, EDPNC. Photo courtesy of Unifi