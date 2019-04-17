Farm Bureau Insurance companies honor local agent

Submitted photo Associate State Sales Manager Doug Ladd congratulates Johnny W. Groce. -

Johnny W. Groce, Yadkin County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named among the Top 75 Agents for 2018, by Steven D. Carroll, CPCU, executive vice president and general manager.

Groce was selected for this honor based on his outstanding sales and service record for multi-lines of insurance during 2018. North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company has more than 820 agents across the state and Groce finished 41st out of those agents.

This announcement was made at the Annual Sales Conference of the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies held at the Sheraton Hotel Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro March 10-11.

