As we pivot closer to reopening the local economy, area business owners of all sizes are encouraged to learn more about the latest marketing methods, as Yadkin Ripple is hosting a free virtual marketing workshop May 7.

“We’re excited to bring digital marketing leader Mike Martoccia to our local business owners,” Sandra Hurley, Regional Publisher for the newspaper, said.

The virtual workshop “How To Effectively Market Your Business In Today’s Challenging Times” offers business owners one of two time slots, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Space is limited, so area business owners are asked to reserve their spot in the virtual webinar as soon as possible, by contacting Regional Advertising Director Serena Bowman at 336-415-4631 or by email at advertising@theyadkinripple.com.

Martoccia, who has assisted more than 30,000 businesses in growing their revenue and customer base, will present the latest and most effective ways that businesses should be using to market their products and services. He’ll cover targeted digital, search and social media marketing, as well as effective ways to use promotions, e-mail and other methods. “We’re excited to get on Mike’s schedule at a time when local businesses are struggling to know the best steps,” Hurley said. “We’re sure everyone will come away with ideas, and learn new ways to share their message during the free webinar.”

The 45-minute virtual workshop will also include a few regional marketing opportunities that area business owners can quickly activate to ensure they are staying relevant now and as pandemic restrictions ease up in each community.

Martoccia adds “it’s important to remember that you can’t totally stop advertising and marketing in a crisis, because it will take a lot longer to rebuild your presence and brand once consumers re-emerge. We’ll show everyone what they should be doing now to keep their place in the market and how to keep generating customer revenue, whether it be from a storefront or purely from their websites and social media networks.” Those registered, and attending the webinar, will receive a free digital analysis.