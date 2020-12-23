Earl Carney Insurance expands offerings

STATESVILLE — Earl Carney Insurance, offering exclusively Nationwide policies for over 40 years, is excited to now offer coverage from many other established providers, including Allstate, SafeCo Insurance, and Progressive.

“Since 1980, everyone who comes through out door is a part of the family, whether we’re actually related or not,” said Saundra Carney, owner agent of Earl Carney Insurance. “We want only the best for our family, and want to do whatever we can to help them protect what matters most. We’ll continue to offer high-quality insurance from Nationwide, and now we have even more options to get the best rates and coverage possible.”

Customers can meet with agents to complete a “You Matter Review” — a walkthrough designed to take into account milestones or other life events that may require updated coverage. Those include moving to a new home, buying a car, getting married, starting a business or having a baby. Carney says that it’s important to review life changes every year to make sure there are no gaps in coverage.

The first Earl Carney Insurance office was opened by Earl Carney Sr., Saundra’s father, in 1980. His motto, carried on to this day, was “Take care of your customers no matter what. Treat them like you treat yourself and your family.” A family-operated business, Earl Carney Insurance is dedicated to making sure customers have the best options to protect the people and things most important to them. For more information about protecting what matters most to you, call or visit the locations in Statesville, Troutman, Yadkinville or Marshall.