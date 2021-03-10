Pine Gate Renewables named one of ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’

ASHEVILLE, NC – Pine Gate Renewables has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, ranking #6 in the Energy category.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“We’re ecstatic about being recognized by Fast Company for our work in the renewable space. It’s truly been an all company effort to achieve what we do every day, and it’s thanks to our smart and hardworking employees that we’ve been able to continue our mission of ‘getting solar done,’” said Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “It’s so rewarding to know that Pine Gate is making a difference to expand the footprint of renewable energy in the U.S.”

Over the course of the past year, Pine Gate has launched unique solar projects across the country. Those include:

• In July, Pine Gate announced a new partnership with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and Birch Creek Development for the 112-MW utility-scale Harts Mill Solar project in Edgecombe County, NC. Kayne Anderson’s $118.5M financing of this project marked its first solar investment supplying the PJM interconnection grid.

• The 101MW Bowman Solar Project in Orangeburg County, SC, is Pine Gate’s 17th project in the state, and one of the largest solar energy developments statewide. Construction on the 849,840-panel project began in the second quarter of 2019 and now generates enough energy to power approximately 14,413 homes annually.

• Pine Gate Renewables continued its work with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. to bring more than 500MW of renewable energy projects to the state of Michigan. Pine Gate completed development for 14 new solar projects in eight counties across the state. The first wave of projects produce approximately 40MW of clean energy — enough to power approximately 7,600 homes annually.

• Pine Gate was awarded a 20-year power purchase agreement under Duke Energy’s Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy (CPRE) program for the 108MW Trent River solar project located near Pollocksville, NC, which is currently under construction and is expected to go online in the summer of 2021.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.