Unifi announces fourth annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO — Unifi, Inc., one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced the winners of its REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards, which recognize brand, textile and retail partners that have demonstrated a true commitment to supporting a sustainable world. In its fourth year, a total of 93 companies are being recognized as REPREVE Champions of Sustainability, the most ever in the program’s history. This year, Walmart and H&M have each transformed more than a half billion bottles through their use of REPREVE, while VF Corporation and Levi Strauss & Co. have both now transformed more than 200 million bottles.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Unifi remains successful because of its customers,” said Unifi Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ingle. “With a nearly 20% increase in the number of winners from the previous year, our brand partners are demonstrating a steadfast commitment to sustainability. We want to thank them for their support for a more sustainable world during these unparalleled times.”

“The pandemic brought to light the fact that sustainability and taking steps towards a greener tomorrow are important now, more than ever,” said Jay Hertwig, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at Unifi.

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 38 brand and retail partners that have transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 55 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. In addition to the 98 bottle-based awards, Unifi is also recognizing three special category award winners: REPREVE Newcomer, REPREVE Partners in Innovation and REPREVE Leading the Change.

“Odlo has shown a commitment to sustainability by switching to REPREVE within the last year and could not be more deserving of the Newcomer Award,” Hertwig added. “We chose Penti, a leading Turkish retailer as the recipient of the REPREVE Leading the Change award for its efforts to promote sustainability across its clothing line and stores. We hope these awards—and the program as a whole—inspire more brands and retailers to expand their sustainability goals by choosing REPREVE.”