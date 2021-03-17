Ireland Insurance welcomes new agent

Ireland Insurance has welcomed Marisol Maldonado to its staff. Maldonado recently passed her state property and liability insurance license exam and has been hired as a full-time agent with Ireland Insurance.

Maldonado is a native of Yadkin County. She graduated from Starmount High School in 2016 and is a first-generation college graduate, having graduated from Surry Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting in 2020. She is fluent in Spanish and English. She is engaged to be married in 2022.

Ireland Insurance is one of the oldest family-owned insurance agencies in the state and the oldest insurance agency in Yadkin County.

“We are extremely excited about the future benefits Marisol will provide our community. She will bring the industry-leading auto and home insurance products Ireland Insurance offers to her generation and the Latinx community of Northwest NC,” said company President Mark Brandon.