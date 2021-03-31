Quality Oil announces retirement of longtime employee

Quality Oil Company would like to congratulate Carolyn Simmons of Yadkinville on her retirement after 35 years of dedicated and loyal service. To honor her achievements and the lasting impact she has had on the company, Quality Oil has presented her with its Spirit Award. Simmons has personified the ‘Quality Way’, establishing long lasting relationship, bringing a positive spirit to work every day, and always treating others as they would like to be treated.

Simmons started with the company in 1985, when she, along with her husband Zach, ran Highway 21 Shell and Wrecker Service in Jonesville. After 20 years of success as a site operator, she then joined the service station division and Quality Oil’s corporate office in Winston-Salem. Her hard work and inspiring dedication to the team have allowed the dynamics of the dealer locations and Quality Oil Company to thrive. Representatives with Quality Oil said, “she will be greatly missed but we wish her all the best in her retirement. Congratulations, Carolyn!”