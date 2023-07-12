Holt to retire after 38-year career with Quality Oil

Quality Oil Company would like to congratulate Carol Holt, of East Bend, on her retirement after 38 years of dedicated and loyal service. An integral part of the leadership team and the success of Quality Oil Company since 1984, Holt weathered many challenges and led the information technology team through many changes, upgrades, and implementations. She has worked enthusiastically over the years to push Quality Oil to be better today than yesterday.

To recognize her retirement, Quality Oil is participating in a Food Drive for Crisis Control Ministry, per Holt’s request.

“For all of us that have had the pleasure and privilege of working with and knowing our friend Carol, I cannot think of a better way to celebrate her, as she demonstrates this very mission in her own life,” said Graham Bennett, president of Quality Oil Company. “Always there to assist and help with anything and everything someone may need without hesitation.”

Quality Oil will also be awarding a $1,000 annual scholarship for continued education in her honor.

“Holt will be greatly missed but we wish her all the best in her retirement,” said a company spokesperson.