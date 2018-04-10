Roberts represents pest management in D.C.

Marty L. Roberts, right, vice president and general manager of operations for the local Rid-A-Bug team, attends the annual Legislative Event sponsored by the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) on Capitol Hill March 19 and 20 representing the North Carolina Pest Management and National Pest Management. The two-day event helped focus pest management leadership to convey to congress three important ideals to protect human health and limit negative impact on the environment including: 1) Bring clarity to the FIFRA/ESA intersection and fix the broken pesticide consultation process; 2) Remove unnecessary NPDES permits for pesticide use in the waters of the United States; and 3) Strengthen the relationship between the EPA and state lead agencies regarding pesticide regulation.

