Unifi earns 13 major safety milestone awards in 2018

GREENSBORO — Unifi Manufacturing, Inc. is continuing its history of safety excellence. The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) gave the Greensboro-based company 13 awards in 2018, including a Four Million Hour Safety award for its Corporate Office in Greensboro, and two One Million Hour Safety Awards for its Yadkinville Spinning Plant and Madison Plant.

NCDOL gives Million Hour awards to public and private industries that demonstrate one million safe employee work hours, or multiples thereof, with no cases of injury or illness involving cases with days away from work. Subsequent awards are given for each additional one million-employee hours with no injuries or illnesses. The program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthy workplace.

“Safety is of utmost importance to us here at Unifi, and we are so proud to be recognized for our strong safety culture,” said Unifi President and COO Tom Caudle. “Our employees work diligently to maintain a safe work environment at Unifi.”

The NCDOL also awarded Unifi 10 other safety awards, including:

• Eight Gold Awards for its Madison and Reidsville Plants, Transportation Fleet, Yadkinville Warehouse, Corporate Headquarters, and the Company’s Texturing, Spinning, and Twisting Plants in Yadkinville. Gold awards are given to companies who are 50% above the industry average for no lost time and no reportable injuries.

• Two Silver Awards for its Beaming and Recycling Plants in Yadkinville. Silver awards are given to companies who are 50% above the industry average for employees who have days away because of an injury.

Kaye Flippin, Unifi spinning plant manager; Cherie Berry, NC Labor Commissioner; and Bruce Hayes, Unifi corporate safety manager pose for a photo with awards they recently received for safety. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_NCDOL-Safety-Awards_Unifi-photo-formatted.jpg Kaye Flippin, Unifi spinning plant manager; Cherie Berry, NC Labor Commissioner; and Bruce Hayes, Unifi corporate safety manager pose for a photo with awards they recently received for safety. Submitted photo