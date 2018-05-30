Year-long meth investigation concludes with multiple arrests

On May 15, multiple individuals were arrested by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office following a year-long investigation into the manufacturing and sale of methamphetamine. Among those charged were 46-year-old Tammy Lynette Cass and 53-year-old Jerry Lee Sharpe, both of Yadkinville.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Davie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on Sanford Drive in Yadkinville on April 6. Following the search warrant and a thorough investigation, the following subjects were arrested by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine by possession and manufacturing (two counts), conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (one count), manufacture methamphetamine (one count), possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine (six counts), felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine (16 counts), conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine (one count), possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana (one count), conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana (one count), maintaining a drug dwelling (one count) and possession of drug paraphernalia (one count). Cass received a $315,000 secured bond and a court date of June 13.

Sharpe faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine by possession and manufacturing (two counts), conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (one count), manufacture methamphetamine (one count), possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine (six counts), felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine (16 counts), possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine (one count), possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver (one count), possession of methamphetamine (one count), maintaining a drug dwelling (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia (one count). Sharpe received a $505,000 secured bond and a court date of June 13.

Also arrested and charged were the following:

Johnny Eugene Cass, 31, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with six counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and six counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine. He received a $27,500 secured bond and a court date of June 13.

Cindy Leigh Cass, 33, of Mocksville, was arrested and faces six counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and six counts of possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine. She received a $52,000 secured bond and a court date of June 13.

Megan Lynn Collins, 19, of Mocksville, was arrested on six counts each of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals. She received a $75,000 secured bond and a court date of June 13.

Mandy Sue Hawotte, 39, of Mocksville, faces five counts felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals. She received a $35,000 secured bond and a $35.000 unsecured bond. Hawotte has a court date of June 28. She also has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Tammy Gunter Cass, 51, of Mocksville, was charged with five counts each of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals. She received a $50,000 secured bond and a court date of June 28. She also has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Brenda Brannon Sink, 52, of Lexington, also was charged with five counts each of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals. She received a $50,000 secured bond and a court date of June 28. Sink also has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

The following subjects have outstanding warrants for arrest which had not been served as of press time:

Tiffany Dianne Smith, 28, of Statesville, has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Randy Lee Sharpe, 35, of Mocksville, has six outstanding warrants for arrest out of Yadkin County and Davie County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Kamen Tyler Hawotte, 20, of Mocksville, has six outstanding warrants for arrest out of Yadkin County and Davie County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Kristen Dianne Cass, 19, of Mocksville, has six outstanding warrants for arrest out of Yadkin County and Davie County for felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine.

