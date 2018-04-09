Multiple charges for Jonesville man

A Jonesville man was arrested on March 26 after leading officers on a brief chase.

Gary Marques Alexander Smith, 29, faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and resisting arrest. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that Smith was operating, according to a press release.

As the vehicle came to a stop, Smith exited the vehicle and ran from deputies and detectives. After a short foot chase, Smith was apprehended.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith also had a failure to appear on multiple drug charges from the sheriff’s office’s Operation Winter Storm earlier this year.

Smith was given a $50,000 cash bond on the failure to appear and $10,000 secure bond for all other charges. Smith is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center with a court date of April 10.

