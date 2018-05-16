Charles aided many students at Starmount

The quiet man of Starmount, John Charles, has been at the high school since 1998. Underneath that quiet demeanor, Charles has a passion to help students in any way possible. First, he started out as an assistant coach, but he fully came on board in 2006 when he was hired on as a staff member of the school. Some of the things Charles does at Starmount include helping students in the classroom, organizing the buses, and working with special needs students.

Most of the time, Charles is monitoring and coordinating in the testing room for Starmount. He also works with occupational students at Starmount and Forbush; in order to help those students, he develops contracts with local businesses in Yadkinville that allow the students the opportunity to obtain job skills.

Harking back to his coaching days, he also job coaches students, as well, so that they are successful after high school. Many students see him as a father figure on our campus, and they go to him with their problems. Based on his passion, devotion, and humble character, Charles is highly respected in the Starmount and Yadkin communities.

However, the Charles family has always pursued educational careers; for example, his father was also a coach and a teacher at Jonesville Elementary, and his name is listed in the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame for coaching and academic accomplishments.

Charles is retiring because of his four grandchildren. He looks forward to days spent with his grandkids as they grow up.

Thank you for all you do, Mr. Charles. Starmount won’t be the same without you. Have a happy retirement as you enjoy sweet days with your grandkids!

Jenna Atkinson is a member of the SHS journalism club.

John Charles, right, shakes hands with Principal Cody Hemric in honor of his yearbook dedication. Photo courtesy of Starmount Yearbook Staff