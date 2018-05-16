Tale as old as time, 2018 SHS prom

Prom is a very significant moment in the lives of juniors and seniors. From the anticipation of getting dressed up in beautiful dresses and debonair tuxes, to the moments when a thousand pictures are taken, and even down to the the fabulous dinner, prom is a night to be remembered by all, but the students’ most favorite aspect of prom this year was hitting the dance floor at the venue in Elkin.

At Starmount, the school even eclipsed the amount of prom tickets purchased in previous years. More than 215 students joined together in celebration of this big night.

Some would say that their favorite part of prom is going to the dance and meeting up with their friends. Deja Davis exclaimed that her favorite part of prom was the chance to doll herself up in preparation of the dance party that would ensue.

The excitement of dancing with friends spurred students to even arrive earlier that those in recent years, which made sense as the venue, Coley Hall, located within The Liberty building, was so beautiful, reminiscent of the enchanted moment in Beauty and the Beast, “Tale as Old as Time.” It was definitely a magical night to be had by all.

Twinkling lights hung above, and the staircase leading up to the ballroom was breathtaking. Hundreds of roses cascaded over the railings. As senior yearbook editor, I can voice the opinion that students loved this year’s prom and the large venue in which it is now held.

This year at Starmount, the school had a lot of seniors make an appearance for their last prom, one of which was the homecoming queen, simultaneously voted prom queen, Maggie Freed. This belle of the ball shared a special dance with her longtime sweetheart and the prom king, Gatlin Welborn. Also voted in as prom court attendants — and known as the junior sweethearts of campus — were Morgan Swaim, prom princess, and Lane Horton, prom prince.

I think that going to prom is a very important and lasting memory to be made with peers, especially in the senior class. Whether it is winning a crown or sash or grabbing hands with someone to dance the night away, these are some of the last moments students make before parting ways with one another. Prom should be experienced by everyone at least once because those memories will last just as fondly as a tale as old as time.

Sierra Reeves is the senior yearbook editor.

Roses are the motif for this year’s Starmount High School prom. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_prom.jpg Roses are the motif for this year’s Starmount High School prom. Photo courtesy of Pexel