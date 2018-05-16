Teaching sorority presents scholarship

Gracee Shore, right, seen with her sister Chloe, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. The local chapter of this international service sorority for teachers presents a scholarship annually to a female student from Yadkin County who will be pursuing a career in teaching. Shore plans to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall to study special education.

