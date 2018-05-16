Posted on by

Teaching sorority presents scholarship


Gracee Shore, right, seen with her sister Chloe, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. The local chapter of this international service sorority for teachers presents a scholarship annually to a female student from Yadkin County who will be pursuing a career in teaching. Shore plans to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall to study special education.


Submitted photo

Gracee Shore, right, seen with her sister Chloe, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. The local chapter of this international service sorority for teachers presents a scholarship annually to a female student from Yadkin County who will be pursuing a career in teaching. Shore plans to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall to study special education.

Gracee Shore, right, seen with her sister Chloe, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. The local chapter of this international service sorority for teachers presents a scholarship annually to a female student from Yadkin County who will be pursuing a career in teaching. Shore plans to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall to study special education.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_image1-1-formatted.jpegGracee Shore, right, seen with her sister Chloe, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. The local chapter of this international service sorority for teachers presents a scholarship annually to a female student from Yadkin County who will be pursuing a career in teaching. Shore plans to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall to study special education. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:37 pm |    

Fun in the sun at the Boonville Bash

Fun in the sun at the Boonville Bash
12:58 pm |    

New Yadkinville commissioner sworn in

New Yadkinville commissioner sworn in
10:01 am |    

‘Relay’ raises funds for cancer research

‘Relay’ raises funds for cancer research
comments powered by Disqus