Coming to a close

EAST BEND — A bittersweet day was shared before graduation. This year Forbush High School did things a little differently than years past.

Chris Hauser, along with other teachers and staff of Forbush and the elementary schools in Yadkin County, organized for the students to be able to walk through the halls of the elementary schools — the schools that created a foundation for the students the seniors are today.

Fall Creek, East Bend, Yadkinville, Forbush and Courtney elementary schools allowed the students to pass through the halls one last time. From high-fiving the children in the hallways, playing kickball one more time, getting certificates, signing posters, looking through old yearbooks, to getting pictures with old favorite teachers, the day was truly beautiful.

Often times students forget where they came from and where they are going and being able to go back to the elementary schools brought a lot of joy and tears for some of the seniors as they reminisced in being those children in the hallways.

As the time passed the students were organized into Union Cross Church to say a blessing over the food they were provided with thanks to Chris Hauser, Bojangles, Union Cross, and several other members. The seniors were then seated into their spots in the gymnasium with tassels parted to the left as they listened to several scholarships and recognition of community service.

Red cords were awarded to those who were applicable; for donating blood, helping recruit people to give blood, or donating time to the blood drive. A congratulations is in order to all those who helped organize the day, spoke, and those who were awarded with scholarships or any recognition at all.

I would also like to give a personal shout out to Joshua Clark for obtaining more than 1,800 hours of community service. Forbush has created a great group of graduates and I am happy to say I am one of them.

Here’s to the class of 2018!

Alexis Hobson is a senior at Forbush High School.

