Senior night held at Forbush High School

EAST BEND — One of the most memorable moments during one’s senior year as an athlete is senior night. Stepping out onto the field for the very last time realizing this is the end is bittersweet.

Forbush women’s soccer senior night was April 20 hosting Reagan. This year they had eight seniors graduating and it was heartbreaking to the team, coaches and along with the other players.

Karlie Coffman, Hannah Davis, Olivia Davis, Samantha Foster, Miriana Lyon, Karson Starling, Michaela Stone and Macy York stepped out onto the field one last time with their team and enjoyed the last minutes of their high school careers.

Samantha Foster and Michaela Stone will continue their careers in soccer in college. Foster will be attending Brevard College to play, while Stone will continue her career at Gardner Webb University.

The Falcons had a successful season with an overall of record of 20-2-1.

A quote from Karson Starling, “I have spent the majority of my life with my team and they are my second family that I’ll never forget.”

Miriana Lyons said, “It has made me realize that you cherish every moment and work as hard as you can because it comes to an end faster than you can imagine and you will miss it once it is gone.”

From the team to the seniors, “We will miss you all and hope you will strive to be the best as your future begins. We love you guys and you will always have a special place in our hearts. Love, your soccer family.”

Marley Martin is a junior at Forbush High School.

