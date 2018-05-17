All around conference champs at Forbush High School

As students enter the homestretch for this school year, several sports teams are heading to playoff games. Forbush High School’s baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis teams have all finished regular season games as Conference Champions once again.

Junior varsity baseball finished the season with a record of 12-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Forbush varsity baseball team went 18-5 overall, 11-1 in conference and claimed the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference 2A Conference Championship title.

Carter Foster, a four-year varsity player for the Falcons, said, “Three years in a row of winning conference means a lot to me because it hasn’t been done in a while. This was a great accomplishment for the Forbush Falcons!”

Foster will play at University of North Carolina at Charlotte next season to further his baseball career.

The Falcon junior varsity softball team finished 9-6 overall and 6-1 in conference. Varsity softball finished overall 18-5 and 11-1 in conference play.

Davis-Ann Wood, senior on varsity, said, “I’m super excited to say we won conference my senior year. It was great to end on a high note with a drive to go all the way. I am very proud of our team and would love to see us accomplish as much as I know we can.”

The Forbush Falcons men’s golf team just finished its regular season, finishing as Conference Champions once again. All-Conference awards were presented to golfers Carson Davis, Corey Williams, Sinjun Southard, Cole Hinkle and Jacob Thompson. Honorable mention went to Eddie Papsun and Coach of the Year was presented to Matt Pruitt. They have all worked hard this season and now they are preparing for tougher competition in states.

The men’s tennis team also has had a very impressive season. Lance Kennedy and Matt Wilhem beat Salisbury in the semi-finals and were the 2018 Midwest 2A Regional Doubles Runner-Up. They are now advancing to the State Tournament, which will take place next week.

Finally, the women’s varsity soccer team finished another successful season with a 2-0 win against West Stokes. Ending with a record of 19-2-1 over all and 11-0 in conference. Not to be outdone, the junior varsity women’s soccer team finished 8-3-1.

Senior varsity soccer player, Hannah Davis, said, “All of the hard work and dedication we’ve put in all season is paying off. But I look forward to working hard and putting our main focus towards states. I love my team and we are ready for anything.”

Madison Carter is a junior at Forbush High School.