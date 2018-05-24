Fred C. Hobson Scholarship presented to three students

The Yadkin County Retired School Personnel has given the Fred C. Hobson Scholarship to three students in the Yadkin County School System. Hobson was the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools for 32 years and was a big part of the community being active in his church, the Historical Society and the Council on Aging. The three scholarship winners for 2018 are Olivia Reynolds from Forbush High School, Isabella Shore from Starmount High School and Morgan White from Yadkin Early College. Each of these students plans to major in education and become a teacher.

Reynolds is the daughter of Richard and Susan Reynolds. She plans to attend Surry Community College in the fall. Reynolds has been a member of the Beta Club, chorus and HOSA during her high school career. She is a member of Believers Baptist Church and is a member of the choir in her church as well as a Sunday school teacher. Her hobbies include reading, writing, listening to music and gardening. She has participated in Impact Yadkin, the Forbush High School blood drive, and various community activities. She completed an internship working with children during this school year. During this time, she developed a passion for teaching. In class, she is very supportive of students who are struggling and assists them as needed.

Shore is the daughter of Erik and Renea Shore. She plans to attend UNC-Wilmington in the fall and plans to major in special education. During her high school years at Starmount, she has been a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, chorus, FFA, HOSA and worked on the school newspaper. In addition, she has been a cheerleader and has been on the tennis team, track team and basketball team. She is a member of the New Day Assembly of God, where she sings in the choir and is a Sunday school teacher. She received the JV Coach’s Award for Basketball in her 10th-grade year. She was a junior marshal. She has been active in her community by tutoring middle school students in math and English as well as being an assistant helper for cheerleading at Starmount Middle School.

White is the daughter of Bradley and Shannon White. She plans to attend High Point University and major in mathematics. She plans to teach math at the high school level once she graduates from college. She was a junior marshal, a member of the National Honor Society, the Interact Club, Robotics Club, and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at the Yadkin Early College. She is a member of Maplewood Baptist Church, where she is a Sunday school teacher. In the community, she has participated in Impact Yadkin, assisted with the Harvest Festival, volunteered at Yadkin Christian Ministries and been on mission trips with the youth group at her church. She has served as a student representative for the Yadkin County Board of Education.

