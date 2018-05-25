Posted on by

Student given JROTC award


The Battle of Shallow Ford, NSDAR, presented the JROTC award to Jaedan Gage at Forbush High School on May 16. This award is given to a student who demonstrates academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and patriotism. Jaedan is the son of Chris and Amy Gage of Winston-Salem.


Submitted photo

