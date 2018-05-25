Student given JROTC award

The Battle of Shallow Ford, NSDAR, presented the JROTC award to Jaedan Gage at Forbush High School on May 16. This award is given to a student who demonstrates academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and patriotism. Jaedan is the son of Chris and Amy Gage of Winston-Salem.

