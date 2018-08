WCC announces phlebotomy graduates

Wilkes Community College announced its recent phlebotomy program graduates, who were taught by instructor Annette Church. The graduates are: Taylor Byrd, Alexander; Sabrina Delaney, Surry; Jessica Hamm, Yadkin; Sam Kaeser, Wilkes; Megan Knight, Wilkes; Brooke Mitchell, Wilkes; Bonita Wellington, Wilkes; and Adrianna Williams, Wilkes.

Wilkes Community College announced its recent phlebotomy program graduates, who were taught by instructor Annette Church. The graduates are: Taylor Byrd, Alexander; Sabrina Delaney, Surry; Jessica Hamm, Yadkin; Sam Kaeser, Wilkes; Megan Knight, Wilkes; Brooke Mitchell, Wilkes; Bonita Wellington, Wilkes; and Adrianna Williams, Wilkes. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Phlebotomy-graduatesJPG_formatted.jpg Wilkes Community College announced its recent phlebotomy program graduates, who were taught by instructor Annette Church. The graduates are: Taylor Byrd, Alexander; Sabrina Delaney, Surry; Jessica Hamm, Yadkin; Sam Kaeser, Wilkes; Megan Knight, Wilkes; Brooke Mitchell, Wilkes; Bonita Wellington, Wilkes; and Adrianna Williams, Wilkes. Submitted photo